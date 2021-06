The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time since 2011 on Friday night. Because there's qualifying Friday afternoon, we'll be doing this week's DFS picks with two caveats: first, we don't know the starting lineup, so we don't know who will/won't be up for place differential points until just before the race, and two, there are 43 drivers attempting to qualify for 36 spots, so you might build a lineup with someone who misses the race, so be prepared to go back in and fix your lineup should that happen.