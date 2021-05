Many times in hockey, we see the torch passed down from one generation to the next, both league-wide and within each of the 31 organizations, and the Dallas Stars are no different. Currently, the most obvious and perhaps captivating passing of the metaphorical torch is happening with the league’s greatest superstars. While Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin continue to excite, one can’t ignore the fact that they are on the back nine of their legendary careers. To ease the pain from the departure of an all-time great rivalry and two of the most dominant players of their generation, we look to the future, where Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews invite us into a new era of hockey.