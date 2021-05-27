Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

By The Associated Press, Catharine Richert
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz says the state plans to offer up swag in an attempt to get more people vaccinated for the coronavirus. Walz is planning a trip to a Minnesota state park Thursday to announce incentives that will include Minnesota State Fair tickets, state park passes, fishing licenses and tickets to fairs and amusement parks. The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible to pick prizes.

