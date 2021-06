A self-described "huge" Resident Evil fan and Twitch streamer has created a ton of Resident Evil characters for The Sims 4 with a focus on making them as accurate as possible. As a life sim, The Sims 4 is all about making your characters look however you want. While some people might make themselves in the game or an original character, but some of the more dedicated fans will aim to recreate fictional characters from other series just for fun. That's exactly what happened here, and you can now download nearly 40 great characters from multiple Resident Evil games. (And yes, Lady D is featured.)