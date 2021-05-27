Cancel
Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 targeted for August in Houston

By Cole Shelton
 23 days ago
Francis Ngannou will be in enemy territory when he defends his heavyweight title for the first time. After Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 the plan was for him to face Jon Jones. However, “Bones” and the UFC couldn’t come to an agreement. Following that, Dana White revealed Derrick Lewis would be getting the next shot. Now, White has revealed to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports the rematch will likely take place in August and in Houston, Texas where Lewis is from.

