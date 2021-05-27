The Sylveon Name Trick In Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide

This just may be the most anticipated Pokémon that Niantic has added to Pokémon GO since… well, maybe since the last round of Eeveelutions with Glaceon and Leafeon. Eevee's evolutions are uniquely popular in Pokémon GO, and now Sylveon is here, completing the full set of existing variants of Eevee. Now, while we did a complete guide to Sylveon's evolution, there is one aspect of this evolution that is worth spotlighting. There is some light controversy on social media about the amount of Buddy Hearts needed to evolve Eevee into Sylveon, but Niantic recently clarified on Twitter that this isn't the only method. Let's get into the specifics.