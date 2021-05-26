Cancel
Frederick, MD

Painting demo at TAG

By Lauren LaRocca
Frederick News-Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Semmes will offer a plein-air painting demonstration at 3 p.m. May 30 at TAG/The Artists Gallery in downtown Frederick. The event will be held on the gallery's patio overlooking Fifth Street. Preregistration isn't necessary, but space is limited. Reservations can be made at tagfrederick@gmail.com. Put "Painting Demo" in the...

Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Column: The origins of orphanages in Frederick

In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics. Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

F.A.M.E. Hosts Open Mic

Looking for a place to stretch your wings and share your musical talent, or enjoy some live acoustic music in a laid-back atmosphere? Come to the Frederick Arts Council's Sky Stage for Open Mic Night hosted by FAME (Frederick Acoustic Music Enterprise). Meets second Fridays through October. Whether you are...
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Rogue & Vagabond: Shuar and the truth behind the infamous shrunken heads

The indigenous Shuar, native to Ecuador and Peru, have been portrayed as headhunting savages. This tribe no longer performs the ritual of shrinking heads, a practice largely misunderstood. Although the heads of their enemies were carried out in this way, these natives used the sacred custom to preserve the spirits of their ancestors. None of the tsantas, or shrunken heads, in the Shuar Museum are authentic. All of the original shrunken heads are being displayed in museums across the Western world. The Shuar have been requesting their return.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Frederick, MDStamford Advocate

All Good Presents Dark Star Orchestra live on stage in Frederick, Maryland for a Drive-In Concert

Dark Star Orchestra performs at It’s Showtime at the Drive-In this coming weekend, May 14, May 15 & May 16, 2021. Dark Star Orchestra performs at It’s Showtime at the Drive-In this coming weekend, May 14, May 15 & May 16, 2021, brought to you by All Good Presents. Gates open at 4:30PM and shows start at 6:00PM. Tickets are still available for this Sunday May 16th for this special live performance at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This show is for all ages.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Celebrate Frederick announces return of Summer Concert Series

Celebrate Frederick has announced its popular annual summer concert series will return this year, starting June 6. The series – which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic – is free, open to the public and runs every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Baker Park Bandshell, according to a Friday news release.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Frederick Symphony Virtual Concert

The third concert of the season features popular dance music from Latin America and is available for complimentary online viewing. This virtual concert features the FSO’s string orchestra performing a collection of Latin American dance music. On the program is a collection of Latin American dances and folk tunes by African-American composer William Grant Still. FSO saxophonist Bob Renshaw joins the orchestra in a solo role in his adaptation of Reinhold Gliere's "Adagio of the Phoenix." Music of Bela Bartok is also featured, and the concert is rounded out by sultry tangos performed by the FSO String Quartet.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Nature Notes: Slinky skinks

Five-lined skinks are native to Frederick County. Often seen darting to a hiding place when disturbed, the American five-lined skink (Plestiodon fasciatus) likes to sun itself. Adults are about 6 to 9 inches long, with five light-colored or gold lengthwise stripes on a dark body. Males are slightly larger than females.
Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

A very Grateful Dead weekend

Get ready for a very Grateful Dead weekend, when renowned and long-running Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra performs live at Showtime at the Drive-In for a three-night run: May 14, 15 and 16. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and shows start at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available for the May 16 show at this unique drive-in concert venue at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This all-ages show is presented by All Good Presents.