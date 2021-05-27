'Together again': Frederick Pride planned for October

Buy Now Visitors to the Frederick Pride event overlook Carroll Creek during the 2019 festival. Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Organizers say Frederick Pride will make a comeback this year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event's cancelation in 2020.

Though June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community, out of an abundance of caution, Frederick Pride 2021 will take place Oct. 3, organizers announced on social media.

Kris Fair, Pride coordinator for The Frederick Center, said the decision came after conversations with officials in the health department, parks and recreation, and other stakeholders.

Fair said they felt confident that by October there would be a better state of public health to hold such an event. There were well over 12,000 attendees at Pride 2019, according to Fair.

“We’re pretty excited to get back to do what we do so well," he said in an interview Wednesday.

Details of the event are still being worked out, Fair said, but festivities will take place at Carroll Creek Linear Park. He said they're also considering how to increase the footprint of the event to different venues in order to better space out visitors. Past Pride celebrations have included live entertainment, music, dancing and food vendors.

Fair described Pride as a safe place where people can "celebrate their queerness" and "be their authentic self." He acknowledged the event's cancelation in 2020, while made in the interest of physical health, took a toll on the LGBTQ+ community's mental health.

“To me, this year is very unique again in that we now all recognize how important that sense of camaraderie and community is to our general well-being," Fair said. "That feeling of being able to see each other physically, talk to each other, celebrate with one another and just have joy — all of that stuff existed online, and yet we know that this event is going to be much, much different. People are going to feel a sense of, 'We’re together again.'"

Just discussing that reunion over the phone, Fair got a bit emotional.

"It brings a tear to my eye," he admitted.

Though June is Pride Month, October is recognized as LGBTQ+ History Month, and Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, Fair said. June is historically significant for the Stonewall uprising that began June 28, 1969, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club.

Wanting to do something to recognize June as a special time for the LGBTQ+ community, The Frederick Center is offering a health-centered event June 19 titled, "Kings, Queens, & Vaccines." From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15 W. Church St. in Frederick, the event will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and offer HIV screenings. There will be Pride merchandise, food, photo opportunities, music and drag performances. Fair said it's almost like "Pride light."

Marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ people, are struggling to get vaccinated at the same rate as non-marginalized groups, Fair said, so The Frederick Center wanted to do its part to promote public health. It's another way to give local vendors, event planners and performers a place to do business after suffering losses in the pandemic, he said.

In the end, Pride is a place for people to feel safe and supported.

“Everybody comes together, and they embrace each other in this big, loud statement," Fair said, "that Frederick is an extremely affirming place for LGBTQ+ people to live."