Half Moon Bay, CA

Whale deaths are another sad sign of changing oceans

Half Moon Bay Review
 15 days ago

Last week, a decomposing gray whale washed up on Pacifica State Beach. A week earlier, beachgoers were shocked by a similar sight at Half Moon Bay's Francis State Beach. There have now been a dozen dead whales on Bay Area beaches so far this year. Unfortunately, that may be just the tip of the melting iceberg.

#Oceans#Commercial Fishing#Whaling#Earth#Bering Sea#Starvation#Traffic Deaths#The Marine Mammal Center#The Los Angeles Times#Warming Arctic Waters#Entangle Whales#Fishermen#Bay Area Beaches#Scientists#Beachgoers#Derelict Fishing Gear#Ships#Nets#Pacifica State Beach#Tissue Samples
