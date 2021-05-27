Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘RHONY’ Season 13 Episode 4 Recap: May 25

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 23 days ago

Last week on RHONY, Luann planned a day for the ladies at the winery. It was time for Eboni to confront Ramona about her “the help” comment. Ramona claimed she was using it literally. Leah addressed Ramona’s claims that she gave plasma. It was a headline, however, it looked like she just got tested for the COVID antibodies. She pushed Ramona so hard that it became an all-out war. Luann was all about her new man, Garth, and introducing him to the ladies. Sadly, by the end of the night (and episode), Sonja was so drunk, she had lashed out at Ramona. It was a Hamptons trip turned sour and no hopes of turning back.

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Radziwill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Covid#Wells Fargo#Jpmorgan#The Bat Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to 'RHOC'

Thirteen hours ago, Heather Dubrow posted an Instagram photo of herself aptly holding an orange. Her caption? "IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ???" And the answer is yes. Yup, Heather is coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16, and most people are popping their bottles of celebratory Champagne.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Cruel Summer Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ continues to prove that it is a remarkably unique piece of entertainment. In the penultimate episode of season 1, the teen mystery drama series unveils certain explosive details that show that the relationship between Kate and Martin (Blake Lee) was much more complex than what the audience has been led to believe.
TV Seriesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

‘Hacks’ Finale Recap — Season 1, Episode 10 | #emailsecurity

The finale of Hacks delivered what we knew was brewing all season long: a fiery, no-holds-barred showdown between Deborah and Ava that saw insults slung and someone’s face slapped (GASP)!. Despite Ava’s loyalty in refusing to spill Deborah’s tea to some British writers (oh hey, Chris Geere and Kirby Howell-Baptiste!),...
TV Serieshallmarkchannel.com

Recap: The Kite - Season 7 - Episode 5

Cassie is flooded by memories of her parents sparked by receiving their kite at the Middleton Exchange. She remembers they flew the kite every year on their anniversary and it was last flown the winter before they died. Meanwhile, Joy’s dream about a day at the beach with her parents...
Family Relationshipsrealitytea.com

Heather Thomson Thinks Leah McSweeney Should Have Gone Home To Be With Family During Grandmother’s Health Struggles Instead Of Filming Real Housewives Of New York

Real Housewives of New York has turned into another Real Housewives of Messy Town and it’s becoming all too common lately. Allow me to be completely transparent and say I have no dog in this fight. Both of the people involved usually run their mouths incessantly and saying anything even remotely worthwhile is a rare occurrence. Heather Thompson came back for a few brief appearances on RHONY and to say Leah McSweeney was locked and loaded would be pretty accurate.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 2 Recap: Meet The Variant

The second episode of Loki is finally here and we get to see more of the God of Mischief in action. Amazingly, we also get to meet the mysterious Variant who has been wreaking havoc on the Sacred Timeline in Episode 2. WARNING: The following contains SPOILERS from Loki Episode...
TV SeriesSheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Although Vinny was run down and left for dead, portrayer Joe LoCicero will be making another appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful next week. And while we’re pretty sure the drug-dearler-turned-lab-tech isn’t about to rise from the grave — that’s not really this soap’s style — expect what happens next week to set in motion some very big events for several characters.
TV SeriesEsquire

'Time' Episode One Recap: Crime and Punishment

Time is a series that it’s creator, Jimmy McGovern, has been mulling over since the ‘80s. What happens in prison once the criminals are locked away? What led them to make the decisions they did? And how does the system warp people once they’re institutionalised?. Like the 50-year war on...
TV Seriesthepinkreportnews.com

‘Loki’ Season 1 Episode 1: “Glorious Purpose” — RECAP

New York City 2012: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is captured by the Avengers and taken down by elevator. He notices the case holding the tesseract is dropped from Tony’s hand, pushed across the floor, and picked up by someone else. Hulk smashes through the door, resulting in the case opening and the tesseract landing next to Loki’s feet. Loki picks it up and disappears.
TV ShowsPopculture

'RHOC' Cast Shakeup: 3 Stars Leaving, 1 Alum Returning

The Real Housewives of Orange County is shaking things up! Controversial cast member Kelly Dodd will not be returning for the show's 16th season, Bravo confirmed to Variety Tuesday, nor will Braunwyn Windham-Burke after two seasons and Elizabeth Vargas after one. Returning for her orange will be former cast member Heather Dubrow, who was a fan-favorite from Season 7 to 11 before her exit.
TV Seriestheseriesregulars.com

‘The Flash’ Episode 7×13 Recap: “Masquerade”

It’s strange to think of starting a new episode of The Flash without Cisco being a part of it. But with “Masquerade,” they managed to bring some comedy and drama to get us started. In this episode, we find out what is happening with Cecile as Chester makes his space in S.T.A.R. Labs.