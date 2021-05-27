‘RHONY’ Season 13 Episode 4 Recap: May 25

Last week on RHONY, Luann planned a day for the ladies at the winery. It was time for Eboni to confront Ramona about her “the help” comment. Ramona claimed she was using it literally. Leah addressed Ramona’s claims that she gave plasma. It was a headline, however, it looked like she just got tested for the COVID antibodies. She pushed Ramona so hard that it became an all-out war. Luann was all about her new man, Garth, and introducing him to the ladies. Sadly, by the end of the night (and episode), Sonja was so drunk, she had lashed out at Ramona. It was a Hamptons trip turned sour and no hopes of turning back.