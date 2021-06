Henry Ford said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.”. Almost everyone in Adams County knows that The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County has a gender-inclusive gym, where you can find acceptance and community and that helps keep you young through physical fitness. Perhaps not so widely known is that our monthly Brown Bags and Mission Moments lean into Henry Ford’s words and help to keep your mind young through ongoing learning on a variety of topics, usually focused on our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.