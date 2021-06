MIDLAND, Texas — Everyone needs reorganization after a while. And it turns out, Midland ISD parents, staff and stakeholders have been wanting it. "The restructure really allows us to create some teams to provide support to our schools," Dr. Angelica Ramsey, MISD superintendent said. "So in the past there may have been one or two positions responsible for a large breadth of work, and instead of putting that much responsibility on only one or two people to provide support to thousands of employees and forty campuses, now there will be actual teams that can provide support."