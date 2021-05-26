County stays in yellow zone as holiday weekend nears

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 10:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in central Indiana Blackford County in east central Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Wells County in northeastern Indiana Allen County in west central Ohio Southeastern Paulding County in west central Ohio Putnam County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring with water over the roads in some areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lima, Marion, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Delphos, Portland, Hartford City, Gas City, Ottawa, Berne, Upland, Fort Shawnee, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Spencerville, Albany, Columbus Grove and Leipsic. Additional rainfall of around 0.5 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.