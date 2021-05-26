Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, IN

County stays in yellow zone as holiday weekend nears

By TIM TEDESCHI ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Grant County remains in the yellow zone of COVID-19 state metrics but is trending in the right direction as Memorial Day weekend approaches. Health Officer Dr. William David Moore said this week’s COVID numbers have been low enough to be considered in the blue category, but the overall advisory level is remaining yellow because it takes two straight weeks of consistently lower numbers to be downgraded to the blue zone.

www.chronicle-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Grant County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Grant County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Zone#It Takes Two#Memorial Day Weekend#David Moore#This Week#Covid 19 State Metrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Marion, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Officials discuss Charles Mill Dam's future with public

Marion city officials held a public meeting at Matter Park to discuss the fate of the Charles Mill Dam on Wednesday. The Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District and City of Marion partnered with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) Program to start the process of the study. Ecosystems Connections Institute, LLC (ECI) and Christopher Burke Engineering were contracted to conduct the study.
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Local FOP holds National Officer Memorial Day ceremony

Members of Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Martin Boots Lodge 79, Grant County law enforcement agencies and the general public gathered Friday afternoon outside of Marion City Hall to observe National Law Enforcement Memorial Day. Marion Police Department (MPD) Chaplain and Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said May 15 is...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Local donation upstarts childcare voucher program

Families in Grant County in need of financial assistance for daycare will receive relief over the coming months thanks to a $25,000 donation made by an anonymous organization. Thriving Grant County’s (TGC) Mill Township division matched the donation with a $5,000 grant toward the program for families specifically in that township. The total of $30,000 in funding will go toward 60- and 90-day memberships at A&M Daycare, Westminster Preschool South and I Have a Dream Academy.
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Corrections board approves local JRAC designation

The Grant County Community Corrections Advisory Board (CCAB) will be taking on additional responsibilities following the passage of a new state law. At last week’s CCAB meeting, Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer said he currently serves on the statewide Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council (JRAC), which works to review and implement evidence-based practices within the criminal justice system.
Grant County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Huntington, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 10:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in central Indiana Blackford County in east central Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Wells County in northeastern Indiana Allen County in west central Ohio Southeastern Paulding County in west central Ohio Putnam County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring with water over the roads in some areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lima, Marion, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Delphos, Portland, Hartford City, Gas City, Ottawa, Berne, Upland, Fort Shawnee, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Spencerville, Albany, Columbus Grove and Leipsic. Additional rainfall of around 0.5 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

County back in yellow zone of COVID metrics

Grant County is back in the yellow zone of COVID-19 metrics as case numbers continue to fluctuate. The county had spent two weeks in the blue level, the lowest metric representing the lowest positivity rate and number of cases, before being upgraded back to yellow on Wednesday. Overall the county has alternated between blue and yellow for the past several months but has not been in orange zone since mid-February or the highest zone, red, since late January.
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

County reviews ARP funding ordinance

Grant County officials are beginning to narrow in on their plans for the approximately $12.7 million in COVID relief funding coming as part of the American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) passage in March. At Monday’s commissioners’ meeting, the board began to review an ordinance that will create a separate fund for...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Commissioners approve tower construction payments

The rising cost of steel has caused a slight increase in the cost of Grant County’s central dispatch tower project. At Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved contracts for three trade packages with MPX Solutions of Anderson, with two of the trade packages also including change orders that increased the prices. All three of the packages’ base prices matched the bids originally awarded, according to previous Chronicle-Tribune reports.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Regional Redevelopment Grant Program Launches

(INDIANAPOLIS) – A new half-billion-dollar regional redevelopment fund is open for business. The new budget Governor Holcomb signed last week uses part of Indiana’s federal pandemic relief money to create the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program calls on neighboring counties to think across county lines about ways to improve their community and make it more attractive to new businesses and residents.