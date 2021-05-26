Cancel
Cameron Luhring enters state tennis as one of Class 1A's most dominant all-time players

By Nick Petaros
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuhring has put together one of the most dominant tennis careers in the Class 1A history. Following a freshman season derailed by injury, the Falcons’ standout lost just one game during his convincing straight set sweeps en route to a 2019 state title. This season, he has again dropped just one game during an undefeated run back to state. “He’s an athlete, he not just exclusively a tennis player,” A-P coach Dave Price said. “He’s a physical kid, works out in the offseason and during the season so that he can just overpower people. … The biggest thing that stands out about Cameron is he’s a great teammate for the other guys on the team. It’s a joy to watch him play doubles and he’s working with the person that he’s with every point.” Luhring also competes in basketball and football. He plans to continue his tennis career at Nebraska-Omaha.

Savage, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Class 2A Tennis: Moraghan finishes season at state meet

SAVAGE — Ellen Fussy believes this will not be the last time Matthew Moraghan plays in a state singles match. The Brainerd Warriors freshman got his first taste of state Thursday, June 10, in the Class 2A State Singles tournament at Prior Lake High School. Moraghan suffered a 6-1, 6-1...
News-Democrat

Highland senior netter Allen caps terrific career with IHSA Class 1A state appearance

Highland senior Sutherland Allen’s trip to the state tournament did not start well but he still managed to hang around for at least three matches before his time was done. Allen finished his weekend Saturday, June 12, with a win and two losses in the IHSA Class 1A singles consolation top half bracket at Vernon Hills High School in Vernon Hills.
waovam.com

Christian Steininger One Stroke Short of State Finals; Cameron Chattin with 85

Vincennes Rivet’s Christian Steininger finished with a top 10 placing at yesterday’s golf regional at Country Oaks golf course in Montgomery. Steininger’s round of two over par 74 caused him to just miss qualifying for the state finals next week by one stroke. Wood Memorial’s Paxton Schwomeyer did qualify for the state finals, with a 1 over 73.
Bangor Daily News

Orono overtakes dominating rival Mattanawcook Academy in Class C North tennis finals

The Orono High School girls tennis team captured its first regional championship in 15 years Tuesday evening, outlasting previously unbeaten Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln 3-2 in the Class C North final at Schenck High School in East Millinocket. Top-seeded singles player Clarice Bell scored the clinching victory for coach Matt...
Prior Lake, MNPost-Bulletin

Class AA individual state boys tennis tournament preview: Century's Christensen enters unseeded

When: Thursday and Friday. Where: Prior Lake High School. Section 1AA qualifiers: In singles, Rochester Century senior Josh Christensen and Rochester Mayo seventh-grader Tej Bhagra have made it. Christensen, 21-1, beat Bhagra 6-1, 6-1 in the section final. Both players are unseeded and unranked. Christensen reached the state tournament in doubles as a sophomore, along with Alec Sargent. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals. There was no season last year due to the pandemic.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Two Triad entries reach second day of Class 1A state tennis

Triad hasn’t performed better on the opening day of the Illinois boys tennis state tournament than it did Thursday. The Knights assured themselves of all-state finishes in both singles and doubles in the Class 1A tournament, which is being played in the northern suburbs of Chicago. Jaden Henderson, a senior,...
Herald & Review

Watch now: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams wins three state titles at Class 1A track championship

CHARLESTON — Never has the timing mattered so much. Not only has the girls track season been pushed three weeks later into June, but when competing in four events like Tuscola's Alyssa Williams was on Thursday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, ever minute of free time between events to rest, relax and rehydrate is critical after running in the sun where the heat index felt like it was 95 degrees.
Daily Mountain Eagle Online

SC's Baughan highlights area players on All-State Softball Team

Sumiton Christian’s Jessie Baughan came away with one of the top honors on the All-State Softball Team released by the Alabama Sports Writer Association on Saturday morning. Baughan, a UNA signee, was named the Class 2A Hitter of the Year after hitting .525 with an on-base percentage of .579 to go along with 14 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs, 65 RBIs and 56 runs.
The State Journal

Jiang, Becker bow out at boys 1A state tennis meet

HERSEY — David Jiang and Brian Becker lasted as long as they could. The two Springfield High School seniors got to the consolation doubles semifinals of the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament and succumbed to Francis Velasco and Lane Fehrenbacher of Mount Zion 6-4, 6-3 to end their tourney run on Saturday at Buffalo Grove High School.
hannapub.com

Richard, Clarknamed to Class 1A team

Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard was named Class B Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Assocation, while Monterey pitcher Ethan Clark was named to the first team. Richard took No. 20 Monterey to the Class B semifinals. The Wolves surrendered an unearned run in falling to eventual...
Posted by
WRAL News

HSOT's All-State boys tennis teams for the 2021 season

HighSchoolOT has released its all-state boys tennis team, featuring the best players across all state associations. There is a first, second, and third team with 12 players each (or two times the size of a usual lineup). Players were selected based on their singles play from throughout the year. Doubles competition was not a factor.
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

2021 Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Chrisman's Jordan Twenter realizes state dream

Jordan Twenter knew deep down inside that a three-day span was going to be either the greatest – or the worst – 72 hours in his life. The William Chrisman High School graduate and The Examiner’s 2021 Boys Tennis Player of the Year had considered just one goal for his senior year – becoming the first Bears player to go to state since Brett Wilson accomplished the feat six seasons ago.
inkfreenews.com

IHSTeCA Produces All-State Tennis Stars

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association (IHSTeCA) announced its selections for the 2021 Girls Tennis All-State Teams. The association announced First, Second and Honorable Mention groups for both singles players and doubles teams. First Team singles had St. Joe’s Molly Bellia. Second Team singles had St. Joe’s...
mdislander.com

MDI players earn All-PVC tennis selections

BAR HARBOR — Three Mount Desert Island tennis players were announced Saturday as selections to this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference teams. Lelia Weir (No. 1 singles) was chosen as one of three selections to the All-PVC first team. The MDI girls also got a first-team selection in doubles as the duo of Julia Perconti and Jane Pope was chosen in No. 1 play.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev, three other county players begin state run

Martin Blagoev’s chance to to the No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament has arrived. Blagoev, an Indian Trail senior, has a 19-0 record through sectionals and received the top overall seed in the Division-1 singles field at the State Individual Tournament, which will be held today through Saturday in Eau Claire. The singles matches will be played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles matches will be played at Eau Claire Memorial High School.