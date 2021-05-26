New County Manager Selected
After conducting formal interviews with prospective candidates, Sierra County Commissioners have selected current Grant County Manager Charlene Webb to fill the vacant county manager's position. Interim county manager Serena Bartoo confirmed the Webb's hiring Wednesday (May 26) and said her official first day on the job in Sierra County would be Monday, July 26. Bartoo noted that prior to her starting date, Webb would be visiting with staff and commissioners weekly, to effect as smooth of a transition as possible.