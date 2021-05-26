New County Manager Selected

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. Recently, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted to end the yearlong COVID moratorium on shutting off electricity starting as soon as August 12th for PNM customers. The moratorium had been a temporary emergency pandemic measure designed to help customers at the start of the pandemic. According to a release, the utility moratorium on disconnects prevented customers from having their electricity disconnected due to non-payment, however, customers are still responsible for paying the energy they have used which has resulted in past-due bills stacking up over the months. “As of May 7, approximately 43,413 residential customers, about 8 percent of 530,000 total PNM customers, are past-due on their PNM bill with an average past-due amount of $469 per customer.” Customers that require help paying past-due PNM bills may visit PNM.com/help or call 855-364-2950.