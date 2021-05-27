Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern District of Columbia Southwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland North central Charles County in southern Maryland The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Southern Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 821 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ballston to near Centreville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Waldorf, Annandale, Clinton, Springfield, Fort Washington, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Forestville, Falls Church, Huntington, Largo, Coral Hills, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, National Harbor and Nationals Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH