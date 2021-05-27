Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Windham County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Tolland County in northern Connecticut * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 821 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashford, or near Mansfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Plainfield, Killingly, Putnam, Thompson, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Willington, Ashford, Pomfret, Sterling, Chaplin, Hampton, Eastford and Union. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH