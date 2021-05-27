Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dickinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DICKINSON COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Solomon, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Abilene, Chapman, Solomon, Enterprise and Woodbine. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 289. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and east central Kansas.