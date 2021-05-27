Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Banner; Kimball The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 621 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harrisburg, or 18 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH