Lakewood, WA

Join the Communities In Schools of Lakewood Team

By The Suburban Times
The Suburban Times
 23 days ago

Submitted by Communities In Schools of Lakewood. We are looking for two youth-development rockstars who are committed to working alongside school, youth and their families to join our team at Communities In Schools of Lakewood. Please spread the word that we’re hiring! We are especially looking for folks with youth-experience and deep alignment with our commitment to equity and anti-racism (see Values, Beliefs and Commitments document on our website). The position description and application instructions are on our website: www.lakewoodcis.org/jobs/sitecoordinator/

City
Lakewood, WA
