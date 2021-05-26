newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Radiography program class achieves 100-percent pass rate on exam

Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 graduates of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Radiography Program have earned, on their first attempt, a 100-percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam. Pictured are (front row, from left) Brodie Smith of Statesville, Lucas Huffman of Morganton, Steven Jared Austin of Lenoir, Kenneth Nathan Propst of Hickory and Savannah Turner of Lawndale; (back row) Radiography Program Director Amber Edwards, Rita London of Newton, Megan Minton of Lenoir, Cassidy Howard of Sherrill’s Ford, Alexis Smith of Morganton, Savannah Waters of Morganton, Andrea O’Neil of Morganton, Sheena Jernigan of Granite Falls, Kirsten Hartley of Granite Falls, Merritt Murphy of Hudson and Radiography Clinical Coordinator Lindsay Runion. Students who are interested in the radiography program at CCC&TI, can call 828-726-2711 or visit www.cccti.edu.

statesville.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Smith
Person
Brodie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Students#Smith College#Program Director#Technical College#Sherrill#Technical Institute#Lenoir#Newton#Austin#Lawndale#Andrea#Statesville#Propst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesdcedc.org

Kishwaukee College to offer CDL Exam Prep class

Kishwaukee College Community Education will offer an Illinois Class A CDL Exam prep class from June 7 through July 7. The class takes place from 7 am-4:30 pm on Monday through Thursday at the Kishwaukee College campus. The course will prepare students to pass their CDL permit test and CDL exam, assist with the Department of Transportation Physical and Drug Screening and provide hands-on practice in truck driving skills and on-the-road driving experience.
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

At least 63 percent of classes to be held completely in-person

WSU Pullman expects to return to some degree of normalcy in the fall with over half of students back on campus and participating in in-person learning. University Registrar Matthew Zimmerman said WSU is finalizing the plans for in-person classes next semester. At least 63 percent of classes will be held completely in-person. The biggest obstacle WSU faces is social distancing.
Vance County, NCvgcc.edu

VGCC honors Radiography graduates at Pinning ceremony

Thirty-two new graduates of Vance-Granville Community College’s two-year Radiography Program were honored in a virtual pinning ceremony. The Radiography Class of 2021 included Laura Andersen and Mackenzie Cates, both of Efland; Travis Banka, Belete Dress, Eden Ketema, all of Durham; Taylor Beck of Kittrell; Elizabeth Brogden, Glenn Burgess, Coleen Green, Kaylor Lawrence, Terri McGarr, and Katie Rumsey, all of Creedmoor; Cassidy Burton, Datoka Chabala, Dora Dial, and Edwin Vargas, all of Franklinton; Theresa Carrillo, Matthew Denton, Geneva Duncan, and Jakea Spruill, all of Henderson; Raegan Ellis of Prospect Hill, Lawrence Haymond of Wake Forest; Cristal Herrera and Ashley Hicks, both of Louisburg; Sierra Holland, Mariah Lawson, and Charles Maina, all of Raleigh; Osvaldo Martinez of Butner; Robyn Perry of Zebulon; Victoria Swain of Roxboro; and Carly West of Littleton. Not in attendance was Sean Murphy of Raleigh.