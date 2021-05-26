Radiography program class achieves 100-percent pass rate on exam

Thirty-two new graduates of Vance-Granville Community College’s two-year Radiography Program were honored in a virtual pinning ceremony. The Radiography Class of 2021 included Laura Andersen and Mackenzie Cates, both of Efland; Travis Banka, Belete Dress, Eden Ketema, all of Durham; Taylor Beck of Kittrell; Elizabeth Brogden, Glenn Burgess, Coleen Green, Kaylor Lawrence, Terri McGarr, and Katie Rumsey, all of Creedmoor; Cassidy Burton, Datoka Chabala, Dora Dial, and Edwin Vargas, all of Franklinton; Theresa Carrillo, Matthew Denton, Geneva Duncan, and Jakea Spruill, all of Henderson; Raegan Ellis of Prospect Hill, Lawrence Haymond of Wake Forest; Cristal Herrera and Ashley Hicks, both of Louisburg; Sierra Holland, Mariah Lawson, and Charles Maina, all of Raleigh; Osvaldo Martinez of Butner; Robyn Perry of Zebulon; Victoria Swain of Roxboro; and Carly West of Littleton. Not in attendance was Sean Murphy of Raleigh.