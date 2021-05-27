Cancel
Bourbon County, KS

Fans Are Available For Free to Those In Need

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 5th year, The Salvation Army will be distributing fans for those without access to air conditioning or other means of staying cool during hot and humid weather. Fans are distributed by appointment at the local Salvation Army Extension Unit located at Fort Scott Compassionate Ministries Center/Bourbon County Senior Center, 26 N Main.

fortscott.biz
