Man charged with murder in NC highway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded

By Susie C. Spear
Statesville Record & Landmark
 15 days ago

A Guilford County man, Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit, faces charges in the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists along Rockingham County's U.S. 29 bypass on Monday, Sheriff Sam Page said in a Tuesday night news release. Cox is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is...

statesville.com
