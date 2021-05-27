Cancel
Shelby, Leahy at center of dividing Senate earmarks

By Tribune Media Services
 23 days ago
Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy will allocate half of earmarked dollars to Republicans in that chamber if some undetermined critical mass of GOP senators ends up participating in the process, a spokesman for the Vermont Democrat said Wednesday. Leahy had initially pledged a 50-50 split as a way to...

