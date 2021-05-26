Dream Day Foundation to host 4th annual Black Male Summit
The Dream Day Foundation, in partnership with Harris Funeral Home, Kroger, Inc., McDonald’s of Auburn and Opelika and Opelika City Council will host its fourth Annual Black Male Summit on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This year’s summit will be hosted at Opelika High School with school guidelines put in place for COVID-19. Lunch will be provided once again by the Good Ol’ Boys Social Club. Onsite registration opens at 8:30 a.m. or you can pre-register online at www.dreamdayblackmalesummit.com. Complete form and send!opelikaobserver.com