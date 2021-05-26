Lady Trojans fall 23-0 to Northeast Dubois in sectional championship game

FARWELL, PA – Tuesday wasn’t the ending Bucktail was looking for in a home District 4 playoff game with Millville. The visiting Lady Quakers spotted Bucktail two first inning runs, but put up 15 over the next four innings to go home with a 15-3, five-inning win. The victory moved Millville, now 11-10, into the Class A semifinals Friday versus Montgomery. For Bucktail the curtain came down on an otherwise outstanding season, finishing at 15-5. After talking to his team (all of whom will be back next year), Buck Head Coach Mike Poorman met with the press and said his two frontline pitchers were not 100 percent. Emma Poorman got the start in the circle but Makenzie Wagner did not pitch. Jordan Burrows followed Poorman to the circle in the fourth inning and both hurlers struggled with command, giving up a combined 13 walks while hitting three. The Bucktail defense struggled, committing five errors.