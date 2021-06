Coming off a second offseason workout with some of his offensive teammates in Austin, Texas, last week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready to get to work. “I think we were able to accomplish everything we needed to,” he said of those workouts, the first of which took place in Florida. “Now, it is great to be out there and doing some competition against the defense. Obviously, a lot of seven-on-seven stuff, as you guys saw yesterday. Where we are right now, I feel good about it. Obviously, there is a ton of work to be had, but that is why it is only June.”