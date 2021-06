Sen. Vickie Sawyer has changed the look in her Raleigh office as new pieces of artwork from the area grace her walls. These newest selections come from Cornerstone Christian Academy, a K-12 private school with 221 students, located on Glover Street in Statesville. It was Renee Griffith, principal of the school, who reached out to see about getting the artwork exhibited because, as Sawyer noted, “she has obviously very talented young artists amongst her that wanted to celebrate their art in Raleigh.”