Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Everton make contract offer to Under-23s star Nathan Broadhead

By Dom Toner
tbrfootball.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Broadhead has reportedly been offered a new Everton contract, according to the Liverpool Echo. Broadhead, who has been at Goodison Park since the age of 10, has been a star this season in the Toffees Under-23s side. He scored 11 goals in 18 Premier League 2 fixtures. The Liverpool...

tbrfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Joe Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toffees#League Football#Goodison Park#Under 23s#The Liverpool Echo#Merseyside#First Team Football#Star#Suitors#April#Commit#Frontline#Age Group#Claim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Everton's latest dreadful home loss ends its CL hopes

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton’s slim hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League were extinguished by a 1-0 loss to last-place Sheffield United, the team’s latest dreadful home result in the Premier League. Daniel Jebbison, a 17-year-old striker making his senior professional debut, scored the winner for already-relegated United in the seventh minute in the driving rain at Goodison Park. Everton has won just five of its 18 games at home, with Carlo Ancelotti’s team struggling to break down opponents who come to Goodison to sit deep and break on the counterattack. Everton stayed in eighth place, eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea and three behind sixth-place Tottenham and seventh-place West Ham,
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison once had a trial at Everton

Everton could miss out on playing European football next season following last night’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United. The Toffees’ 12th defeat of the Premier League campaign could end up proving costly, and the fact that it was orchestrated by one of their former trialists makes it more heartbreaking.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Clueless Everton beaten yet again at Goodison

I almost don’t believe it but Everton have managed to lose yet again at home as this team has just gone down to a truly calamitous 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United tonight. Is this some kind of weird parallel universe we’re living in where Everton are prevented by forces beyond anyone’s control from winning a match at Goodison Park?
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton and Manchester United want Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier

According to Athletic, Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is on the radar of Everton as they seek to bolster at full-back this summer. The England international is approaching the final 12 months of the three-year contract he penned when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico want the 30-year-old to sign a new deal, but he is keen on returning to England with his family. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Trippier, and Everton’s chances of landing might be deal a huge blow as a result.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Ancelotti takes responsibility, hopes Everton players do too

Everton put in an abysmal performance both in defence and attack to pretty much end any hopes of playing in Europe next season, which even includes the new League Cup equivalent Europa Conference League. A 1-0 loss to already-relegated Sheffield United means that with two games to play for all teams, they remain in eighth and three points (and seven goals) behind seventh-placed West Ham United.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton boss Ancelotti assures PSG fans about Pochettino abilities

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is happy seeing Mauricio Pochettino in charge of PSG. Ancelotti believes Pochettino will take the club back to the top, despite this season's struggles. The former PSG boss believes the change from Thomas Tuchel to Pochettino has affected their campaign this term. He told Canal+: "Changing...
SoccerSB Nation

Everton, and the futility of it all

Anhedonia, if you’ve never heard of it, is a medical condition whereby you become unable to derive any sense of pleasure. Specifically, pleasure from normally pleasurable activities. It’s a symptom of depression which, whether socially or physically, just leaves you numbed, seeing the world through a monochrome lens, each day more nondescript than the last.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Teenager Daniel Jebbison makes history by boosting Blades to victory at Everton

Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison scored just seven minutes into his first Premier League start to put a huge dent in Everton’s hopes of European football. The Canadian-born forward, aged 17 years and 309 days, became the competition’s youngest scorer on his full debut and it is doubtful whether he will find the net with an easier chance against a static home defence in the 1-0 victory.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Three things we learned: Everton – Sheffield United

Everton – Sheffield United: 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison marked his first Premier League start with the only goal in the Blades’ 1-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday. The defeat effectively ends Everton’s European pursuit as they remain 8th in the table, three points behind 7th-place West Ham United with an inferior goal difference and just two games left to play.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton 0-1 Sheffield United: Instant Reaction | Choke

Everton had no favours this weekend from any of their rivals for European spots, with Liverpool grabbing a late win, Tottenham Hotspur cruising against Wolverhampton Wanderers (who the Blues play next), and West Ham United grabbing a late point against Brighton. The Toffees had to win today to keep pace with the teams above.
SoccerSB Nation

School of Science Radio, Episode 90

The season is basically over for Everton after two games in a desperate week all-but ended their hopes of European qualification. A goalless draw at Aston Villa on Thursday left things on a knife edge, but another galling home defeat, this time against relegated, rock-bottom Sheffield United on Sunday, means Everton will surely not qualify for even the Europa Conference League now.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.