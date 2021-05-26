newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Dow-Jones Industrial Average turns 125

By John Steele Gordon
Commentary Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, 1896, the Wall Street Journal began to publish the world’s first stock market average. It consisted of 12 stocks, and Charles Barron added their closing prices up and divided by 12 with paper and pencil. That first day, the DJIA closed at 40.94. The country was still...

www.commentarymagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Jennings Bryan
Person
William Mckinley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#Dow Jones Industrial#The Wall Street Journal#American#Ibm#At T#The Dow Jones#Wall Streeters#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks have quiet day, Dow Jones gains 65 points, Nasdaq 17

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar advanced on Friday after data showed U.S. Core PCE surged to 3.1%, against a forecast 2.9%. The Dow Jones industrials gained 64.81 points or 0.19 percent to 34,529.45. The Standard and Poor's 500 rose 3.23 points or 0.08 percent, to...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs in Focus as Dow Jones Turns 125 Years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made its debut 125 years ago with 12 railroads companies, the then backbone of the U.S. economy. It closed the first trading day — May 26, 1896 — at 40.94. The index evolved with the U.S. economy by adding several industrial companies to its roster...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Higher As Nasdaq Leads Market Amid New Economic Data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly in today's market, the last day of trading for the month of May. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose and traded near their intraday highs. Meanwhile, the Russell traded near break-even after paring earlier losses. Dow Jones In Stock...
StocksNWI.com

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Stocksetftrends.com

As the Dow Turns 125, This ETF Gives It a New Spin

Earlier this week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) celebrated its 125th birthday. In the world of exchange traded funds, there are plenty of ways with which to celebrate the Dow’s big birthday. That group includes the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD). DJD follows the Dow Jones...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Rise Ahead Of Biden Spending Plan; Ulta Beauty, Hibbett Sports, Salesforce.com Rally On Earnings

Stocks jumped Friday, as the market moved to wrap the final trading session of May on a positive note. April data showed inflation in check, although income numbers were unexpectedly weak. Investors awaited details on President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget initiative. Ulta Beauty jumped on earnings news. Cricut led the IBD 50 list. And Salesforce.com dominated the Dow Jones today, as it rallied on a big earnings beat.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow gains over 100 points as Fed's preferred inflation measure hits 13-year high

U.S. stock benchmarks on Friday climbed modestly higher to wrap up the week and month, after a closely watched measure of inflation by the Federal Reserve touched its highest level in 13 years. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation-the personal-consumption expenditure index, excluding food and energy-rose 3.1% in April from a year earlier, marking its highest level since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 124, or 0.4%, to 34,586, the S&P 500 index gained 0.3% to 4,212, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4% to 13,794. In corporate news, Dow component Boeing Co. was seeing shares slip 0.8% after the Wall Street Journal reported that it halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads Stock Market But Pares Gains As Biden, GOP Work On Infrastructure Plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sharply pared its gains midday Thursday, after rising nearly 300 points early on better-than-expected jobs data. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 0.4%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq added 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today Rallies, Stocks Open Mixed After GDP, Jobs Data; Ford, Boeing Rally; Best Buy Leads Retail Charge

The Dow industrial rallied in a mixed open Thursday, as tech stocks lagged while earnings news powered some strong early action. Earnings news sent Best Buy higher, while Williams-Sonoma, Burlington and Nvidia lost ground. Leaderboard stock Ford again surged after Wednesday's breakout. And Boeing charged to the head of the Dow Jones today, tacking toward a sixth-straight advance.
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Banks were...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, NASDAQ And Dow Jones Daily Forecast

E-mini S&P 500 JUNE over ran 4190/4200 by 10 points before a recovery. Key resistance at all time high at 4233/38 of course. NASDAQ JUNE barely moving this week as we hold first support at 13650/620. E-mini Dow Jones bottomed exactly at best support at 34200/34100 with longs seeing 400...
Stocksinvestingcube.com

Dow Jones Gains From Optimism on Economic Recovery

Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 141.59 points or 0.41% to its current level of 34,464.64. The rallying has been fuelled by the strong US labor market data and subsequent optimism on economic recovery. On Thursday, the US Department of Labor indicated that initial jobless claims had dropped to...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Holds Gain As Nasdaq Turns Negative After Jobless Claims Improve

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closer higher in today's market after paring earlier gains. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 sold off from its highs of the day while the Nasdaq surrendered some early gains and slipped into the negative. Small caps outperformed for the second straight session, with the Russell 2000 up 1.3%.