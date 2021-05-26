newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Dash Bash – September 23-24 at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater in Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

By Staff
motionographer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dash Bash, a motion design festival hosted by dash studio, opens Thursday, September 23, and runs through Friday, September 24 at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Admission to this festival is $300 for Early Bird ticketing and $350 for General Admission. The Early Bird sales begin at 10:00 AM EST on Friday, May 28 at https://www.dashbash.net/tickets.

motionographer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy Center#Motion Design#Opera#Live Theater#Festival#Creative Arts#The Performing Arts#Early Bird#General Admission#Dash Studio#Los Angeles#New York City#Speakers#Hangouts#Modern Technology#Incredible Content#September 23 24#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Holly Springs, NChollyspringsnc.us

The Moxie Strings

Holly Springs Parks & Recreation is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press as “top-notch, instrumental wizardry,” The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best- known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience. Current Magazine insists that “the future of music could not be in better hands.” Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Box Office at (919)567-4000 or online www.hollyspringsnc.gov/tickets!
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

9 activities for weekend of May 14 to May 16

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Here are in-person and virtual events taking place across the Triangle. Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville will reopen its popular outdoor playground, including its sprayground, on Saturday, May 15, for the first time since the pandemic began. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, in May and June. Admission is $12 per person and free for kids under age 2. The farm also is offering passes that allow for unlimited visits during the season.
Wake County, NCcapitolbroadcasting.com

WRAL-TV’s Lamb Talks True Crime and Fiction, Free Virtual Event This Saturday

WRAL-TV Reporter Amanda Lamb will be talking about her foray into fiction writing in a virtual event for Wake County Public Libraries on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 4-5pm. WRAL TV reporter and author, Amanda Lamb, will discuss the evolution of her writing. Learn how her work in television and as a true-crime reporter has informed her fictional books, including her latest novel Dead Last.