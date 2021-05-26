Dash Bash – September 23-24 at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater in Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
The Dash Bash, a motion design festival hosted by dash studio, opens Thursday, September 23, and runs through Friday, September 24 at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Admission to this festival is $300 for Early Bird ticketing and $350 for General Admission. The Early Bird sales begin at 10:00 AM EST on Friday, May 28 at https://www.dashbash.net/tickets.motionographer.com