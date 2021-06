Kuemper grabbed a 2-0 sweep of Lewis Central in their double header match Tuesday evening. In game one, both teams traded the lead and tied a few times. Lewis Central wasted no time getting on the board with their lead off hitter getting a triple and scoring on the next hit. While Kuemper didn’t score in the bottom of the first, they left two runners on base for a chance to take the lead. Melinda Schaefer grabbed an RBI single to score Kenadee Loew and even reached base off a Lewis Central error. Kyndal Hilgenberg had the big play in the second with a two RBI single to give Kuemper the 3-1 lead.