Five Bay Area residents were chosen Friday in the state’s second drawing to award $50,000 to Californians vaccinated for COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom helped announce the latest 15 winners drawn from a pool of nearly 22 million Golden State residents who have gotten at least one vaccine dose and are automatically eligible for a share of $116.5 million in incentives and prizes — including the biggie: $1.5 million jackpots this coming Tuesday.