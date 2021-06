Subscribers to the Ancient Future Times wrote to suggest that Ancient Future offer virtual concerts during the pandemic and beyond. A new series of Alternate Reality Concerts from the Ancient Future was created in response, and Matthew Montfort was the inaugural performer on his birthday, February 12, 2021.To sign up for upcoming shows, simply send your email address to info@ancient-future.com. Put "Alternate Reality Concert" in the subject. You will receive a link to participate before each performance. There's currently no charge, but donations are very much needed to support the music, especially in this time of uncertainty as to when concerts will again be safe and potentially economically viable.