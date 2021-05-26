Railbelt announces All-Conference soccer teams

There were plenty of standout soccer players in the Railbelt Conference this year. Monday, the conference announced who they felt deserved special recognition. Sixteen Fairbanks area soccer players were selected to the annual Railbelt All-Conference soccer team this year. There were seven girls players (four from West Valley, three from Lathrop) and nine boys players (five from Lathrop, four from West Valley) selected to the team. Four members of the Wolfpack boys team made the first team along with one Lathrop boy and three Malemutes made the girls first team with two West Valley girls joining them.