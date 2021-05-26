Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Railbelt announces All-Conference soccer teams

By Hart Pisani, Hpisani@newsminer.com
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were plenty of standout soccer players in the Railbelt Conference this year. Monday, the conference announced who they felt deserved special recognition. Sixteen Fairbanks area soccer players were selected to the annual Railbelt All-Conference soccer team this year. There were seven girls players (four from West Valley, three from Lathrop) and nine boys players (five from Lathrop, four from West Valley) selected to the team. Four members of the Wolfpack boys team made the first team along with one Lathrop boy and three Malemutes made the girls first team with two West Valley girls joining them.

www.newsminer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Players#First Team#Railbelt All Conference#Colony
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure

President Biden on Thursday announced he'd reached an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators, saying both sides gave up some things they wanted to get a rare accord in a bitterly divided Washington, D.C. Biden acknowledged the deal would not include proposals he's made for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

New York Supreme Court suspends Giuliani's law license

The New York Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it is suspending Rudy Giuliani ’s law license. The court concluded that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts, lawmakers and the public when he was representing former President Trump and his campaign in their failed effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain: Do not provoke us again in Black Sea

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia accused Britain on Thursday of spreading lies over a warship confrontation in the Black Sea and warned London that it would respond resolutely to any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears asks judge to end 'abusive' conservatorship

Britney Spears eviscerated her more than decadelong conservatorship in scorching remarks to a judge on Wednesday, saying she's been "traumatized" and left in "shock" by it. The "Toxic" singer was heard via a remote audio feed in an appearance before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny during a highly anticipated hearing Spears had requested regarding the status of her 13-year conservatorship.
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.