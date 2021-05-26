Cancel
Watertown, SD

Watertown Area United Way Sponsoring Delta Dental Mobile for Area Youth

By Troy VanDusen
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Watertown Area United Way has been a proud sponsor since 2011 to bring the Delta Dental Mobile to Watertown Area youth in need of necessary dental care. The Delta Dental Mobile will be coming Monday, June 7 and stay until Friday, June 18. Never before in Watertown’s history has the bus visited for more than one week. Like years past the Delta Dental Mobile will be parked at the Watertown Intermediate School located at 601 11th Street NE, Watertown SD. Please call or email the Watertown Area United Way office to schedule an appointment today at (605) 886-5815 or director@watertownunitedway.org.

