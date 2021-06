COCKSPUR ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski has been getting a make-over of sorts since November. Walking into the Fort - you have to cross two drawbridges - they’re new. “With both hurricanes Mathew and Irma, the bridges, they moved! And it’s always been an adventure trying to get them back, so the park working with contractors, we’ve really taken a close look at trying to make them more resilient to storms, so the way that they’re anchored, we shouldn’t be losing any bridges in the future,” said Chief of Visitor Services Joel Cadoff.