Rep. Mo Brooks is strictly an armchair insurrectionist. On. Jan. 6, the Alabama Republican incited Trump followers to sack the Capitol. “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!” he told the crowd at a pre-riot rally. “Now, our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes, and sometimes their lives…. So I have a question for you: Are you willing to do the same? My answer is yes. Louder! Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder!”