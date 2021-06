MINT HILL, NC – The Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center held it’s first ever Memorial Day ceremony on the hospital grounds on Thursday, May 17. Medical Center Chaplain Mark Rumsey coordinated the event with local veteran organizations to honor the 1.3 million American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in all our nation’s conflicts from the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism. What matters rests in the hearts of these brave men and women. It is the devotion within that led them to sacrifice their lives for our country.