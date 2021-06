I’ll never forget the first time I played No More Heroes. A college friend had a Wii in his dorm, and I spent hours slashing my way through the game. That same friend ended up ghosting me because I kept comparing his haircut to the bad guy’s hairdo from No Country For Old Men. Still, I had a good time. Now the game is on Steam, meaning that PC players don’t need an emulator to play it finally. The game retails for $19.99 USD, but the question stands: is the PC port for No More Heroes worth it?