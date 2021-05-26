Cancel
Metter, GA

Golfers are state runners-up

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metter Tiger Golf Teams played at the 2021 GHSA Golf State Championship on Monday, May 17, and Tuesday, May 18. The tournament was held at The National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga. For the boys, Metter placed second out of 12 schools for the team championship...

Georgia State

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia State

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia State
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Folkston, GA

Metter baseball to play for State Championship

FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Metter Tigers are headed to Savannah to play for a state baseball championship. Metter (27-8) earning a trip to the GHSA Class A Public championship series after a semifinal series sweep of Charlton County. The Tigers winning 7-5 and 9-1 Saturday afternoon in Folkston. Metter awaits...
Georgia State

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia State

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia State

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia State
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Augusta, GA

Continuing the tennis legacy

On Thursday, May 6, Susanna Hooks Sayer (r) and her partner Claiborne Christian Porubsky (l) won the Ladies Doubles Tennis Championship for the Augusta area, the CSRA. Susanna and Claiborne were representing the Augusta Country Club in the championship. Susanna is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Vendie Hooks III...
Rome, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Armuchee girls soccer headed to state championship. Baseball: Rome in Greensboro for six; Atlanta hosts Toronto. Update on Armuchee, Model state soccer. Spring high school football this Thursday-Saturday. Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp in town for golf benefit Monday.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-through, curbside and Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER. Armuchee girls beat ACE Charter Monday night, 4-2; will face winner of Atlanta Class in championship round...
Metter, GA

Schley County Wildcats fall to Metter in state quarterfinals

METTER, GA – After defeating Crawford County to advance to the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs, the Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) made the 150-mile journey to Metter, GA on Monday, May 10 to engage in an Elite 8 catfight with the Metter Tigers (MHS). However, due in large part to the dominating pitching performances of MHS starting pitchers John Luke Glanton and Brian Crooms, the Wildcats’ dreams of making it back to the state championship finals in Savannah were dashed as the Tigers defeated SCHS 2-1 and 6-0 to end the Wildcats’ season.
Metter, GA

Round 3 of State Playoffs begins TODAY for the Tigers

The MHS vs. Schley game is set to be held Monday, May 10th. This is Round 3 of the State Playoffs, the Elite Eight. The first game will be at 3:30 and the second is to be played at 5:30. The "if" game will be held Tuesday, May 11th, at 1:00 p.m. at Metter High School. Admission is $10 at the front gate and there will be no passes.