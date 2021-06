With E3 2021 largely over with as I write this, there's one thing that stands out in my mind above all other things, and that thing is Xbox Game Pass itself. There are dozens of amazing games on the horizon, and you can see them in our best E3 2021 games roundup here. As I found myself putting together that list, it dawned on me: most of these amazing-looking upcoming games aren't going to cost me $70 apiece, they're going to cost me just $15 a month. Over time, the saving is truly absurd.