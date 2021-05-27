Where to Eat With Your Kids in Lancaster, PA, This Summer

Oregon Dairy in Lancaster, PA. Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Whether you're a local resident or a tourist, if you're going out to eat with kids, there are a few things to take into consideration: Can the stroller fit through the door, or is the restaurant too cramped? Once inside, is there enough space for the kids? Or even better, is there an outdoor play area available?

There are plenty of kid-friendly restaurants in Lancaster, PA, and below is a list of five of them, all located throughout the county.

1. Speckled Hen

The outdoor area at Speckled Hen. Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Speckled Hen has what is perhaps the most adorable restaurant backyard in all of Lancaster, overlooking the farmland in Strasburg. If you come here with kids you can order your food inside, and take advantage of their outdoor seating, where there is plenty of grass for the kids to run around in, and also a playset with swings and slides.

This restaurant celebrates local farm culture. The owners, Ryan and Janae Dagen chose the name Speckled Hen as a symbol of the importance of diversity and embracing differences. The Dagens wanted to create a space where everyone would feel welcome. They believe that the unique attributes or speckles we possess are what makes communities rich and beautiful.

Address: 141 E Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579

2. Fox Meadows Creamery

Make sure to save room for dessert if you visit this spot in Ephrata. In 2020, their ice cream was voted the best in all of Pennsylvania, by The Daily Meal. At Fox Meadows Creamery, their philosophy is simple; from farm to table, the creamery features hand-crafted ice cream made on-site with milk from their small family dairy farm, just across the field. The family running the creamery believes happy cows make tasty ice cream.

The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner. Aside from the ice cream, the best part about this place is that they have outdoor seating with a farm-style playground for kids.

Address: 2475 West Main Street, Ephrata PA 17522

3. Oregon Dairy

Petting Zoo at Oregon Dairy. Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If your kids like animals, this is the spot for them. Outside the restaurant, there's a small petting zoo where you can say hi to the farm animals. This place is all about creating experiences by providing fresh, local food, family fun, and agricultural learning opportunities for the kids.

The restaurant is connected to the local grocery store Oregon Dairy. They offer local food and ice cream. You can eat inside or outside on their deck. They also have a playground area with a variety of swings and wooden bridges. There's also a sand digger and spiral sliding board inside a silo. In other words, a fun place for the little ones.

Address: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

4. Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe

This family-owned historical spot in Manheim is worth a visit if your kids are into baked goods! At Mill 72, the owners have a deep passion for family, baking, and coffee. They want their cafe to be a spot where families can connect, unwind and enjoy their food, all locally sourced.

The name is made up of two components. The “Mill” comes directly from the owners' last name Miller and their family’s history in owning and working in a family-owned corn meal mill. The “72” references our Bake Shop & Café being located along Manheim’s Route 72.

Right next to the cafe, you'll find Prussian Street Arcade, an indoor neighborhood of unique shops with locally sourced goods, everything from children's books to local art.

Address: 45 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545

5. Stoner Grille

Stoner Grille in Lancaster, PA. Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This restaurant is located in the center of Lancaster County at Overlook Park, in Manheim Township. Growing up only a few hundred yards away the owner of Stoners Barn and Grille to this day lives close by and remembers his childhood days of playing in the fields and riding horses through the meadows on the Historic Stoner Farm.

Today the park is known for its beautiful landscape including a golf course, public swimming pool, skateboard park, indoor roller-rink, dog park, bocce ball facility, picnic pavilion, two playgrounds for kids, paved walking trail, disc golf course, and of course, the restaurant Stoner Grille. In other words, plan to spend a few hours here, nor you or your kids will regret it.

The local library is also located just a short walk from the restaurant.

Address: 605 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601