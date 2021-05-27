Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Where to Eat With Your Kids in Lancaster, PA, This Summer

Posted by 
Sara Melissa Frost
Sara Melissa Frost
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9GaZ_0aCZi1Ao00
Oregon Dairy in Lancaster, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Whether you're a local resident or a tourist, if you're going out to eat with kids, there are a few things to take into consideration: Can the stroller fit through the door, or is the restaurant too cramped? Once inside, is there enough space for the kids? Or even better, is there an outdoor play area available?

There are plenty of kid-friendly restaurants in Lancaster, PA, and below is a list of five of them, all located throughout the county.

1. Speckled Hen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETsn3_0aCZi1Ao00
The outdoor area at Speckled Hen.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Speckled Hen has what is perhaps the most adorable restaurant backyard in all of Lancaster, overlooking the farmland in Strasburg. If you come here with kids you can order your food inside, and take advantage of their outdoor seating, where there is plenty of grass for the kids to run around in, and also a playset with swings and slides.

This restaurant celebrates local farm culture. The owners, Ryan and Janae Dagen chose the name Speckled Hen as a symbol of the importance of diversity and embracing differences. The Dagens wanted to create a space where everyone would feel welcome. They believe that the unique attributes or speckles we possess are what makes communities rich and beautiful.

Address: 141 E Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579

2. Fox Meadows Creamery

Make sure to save room for dessert if you visit this spot in Ephrata. In 2020, their ice cream was voted the best in all of Pennsylvania, by The Daily Meal. At Fox Meadows Creamery, their philosophy is simple; from farm to table, the creamery features hand-crafted ice cream made on-site with milk from their small family dairy farm, just across the field. The family running the creamery believes happy cows make tasty ice cream.

The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner. Aside from the ice cream, the best part about this place is that they have outdoor seating with a farm-style playground for kids.

Address: 2475 West Main Street, Ephrata PA 17522

3. Oregon Dairy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LSFt_0aCZi1Ao00
Petting Zoo at Oregon Dairy.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If your kids like animals, this is the spot for them. Outside the restaurant, there's a small petting zoo where you can say hi to the farm animals. This place is all about creating experiences by providing fresh, local food, family fun, and agricultural learning opportunities for the kids.

The restaurant is connected to the local grocery store Oregon Dairy. They offer local food and ice cream. You can eat inside or outside on their deck. They also have a playground area with a variety of swings and wooden bridges. There's also a sand digger and spiral sliding board inside a silo. In other words, a fun place for the little ones.

Address: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

4. Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe

This family-owned historical spot in Manheim is worth a visit if your kids are into baked goods! At Mill 72, the owners have a deep passion for family, baking, and coffee. They want their cafe to be a spot where families can connect, unwind and enjoy their food, all locally sourced.

The name is made up of two components. The “Mill” comes directly from the owners' last name Miller and their family’s history in owning and working in a family-owned corn meal mill. The “72” references our Bake Shop & Café being located along Manheim’s Route 72.

Right next to the cafe, you'll find Prussian Street Arcade, an indoor neighborhood of unique shops with locally sourced goods, everything from children's books to local art.

Address: 45 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545

5. Stoner Grille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44P5k3_0aCZi1Ao00
Stoner Grille in Lancaster, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This restaurant is located in the center of Lancaster County at Overlook Park, in Manheim Township. Growing up only a few hundred yards away the owner of Stoners Barn and Grille to this day lives close by and remembers his childhood days of playing in the fields and riding horses through the meadows on the Historic Stoner Farm.

Today the park is known for its beautiful landscape including a golf course, public swimming pool, skateboard park, indoor roller-rink, dog park, bocce ball facility, picnic pavilion, two playgrounds for kids, paved walking trail, disc golf course, and of course, the restaurant Stoner Grille. In other words, plan to spend a few hours here, nor you or your kids will regret it.

The local library is also located just a short walk from the restaurant.

Address: 605 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

Sara Melissa Frost

Sara Melissa Frost

Lititz, PA
154
Followers
29
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories, mostly from PA.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Society
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Lititz, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Lancaster County, PA
Food & Drinks
Lancaster County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Strasburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Local Food#Family Farm#Food Drink#Fox Meadows Creamery Make#The Daily Meal#Ephrata Pa#Oregon Dairy Petting Zoo#Bake Shop Caf#Stoners Barn#The Historic Stoner Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lititz, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

This Bagel is a Taste of New York City in Lititz, PA

It's no secret that Dosie Dough has won the hearts of people living in Lititz, PA. It's where you go to get your morning coffee or breakfast sandwich. The warm and cozy cafe is located right in the heart of downtown on South Broad Street. It is nicely tucked in between a local olive oil shop and a music store. You can't miss the cafe when coming into town from Lancaster.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

Your go-to Cafes for Coffee in Lancaster, PA

Coffee at Coffee Co in Lancaster, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Are you one of those that need coffee to start the day? Lancaster, PA has plenty of independent cafes serving your much-needed coffee. Many of them also roast their own beans. Whether you like a strong espresso, a flavored latte, or simply a black coffee, these six spots will not let you down.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

4 Things You Should Know About The Amish When Visiting Lancaster, PA

Amish community in Lancaster, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost. The history of the Amish begins in 1693 in Switzerland, with a group of Swiss and Alsatian Mennonite Anabaptists. They were led by Jakob Ammann, and his followers became known as Amish. The Amish people emigrated to North America, and in the second half of the 19th century, the Amish divided into Old Order Amish and Amish Mennonites. The latter does not forbid motor cars, whereas the Old Order Amish retained much of their traditional culture.
Lititz, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

This Restaurant is an Upscale and Rustic Addition to Lititz, PA

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, Lititz, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost. Located in the heart of Lititz, PA, you'll find Blackworth Live Fire Grill. This fairly new restaurant is occupying the historic building and landmark Wilbur Chocolate. When the chocolate factory closed its doors and moved to a different location five years ago, opportunities opened up for new use of the building. Today, you'll find Blackworth Live Fire Grill, along with the Market at the Wilbur, and The Wilbur Lititz here.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

The Beer Scene in Lancaster, PA, is Worth a Visit

Lancaster Brewing Company, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost. There are several breweries spread throughout Lancaster County, PA, and brewing goes way back in this part of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Brewing in Lancaster originated with the region’s original British settlers in the early 1700s through the introduction of rustic, flavorful ales brewed in the back rooms of inns and taverns. German immigrants later introduced lager style brewing, building a thriving industry that, by 1810, produced over 200,000 barrels of beer annually. This accounted for 7 percent of all beer brewed in the United States.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

Discover Lancaster, PA, Through Art on This Street

Galleries in Lancaster, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. The city of Lancaster, PA, has several unique streets and buildings downtown. One of the areas that have become quite popular in the past decade is Gallery Row, located on Prince Street. On this stretch, you will find some of the best galleries when it comes to the art scene in Lancaster County.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

The Fulton Theatre is Back, with Live Performances

The Fulton Theatre on Prince Street in Lancaster, PA, is finally returning to live shows. Opera houses and theatres across the country have been heavily affected by the covid 19-pandemic. Only at The Fulton Theatre, the staff size has decreased by 70%, in order to maintain the financial health of the organization through the pandemic. The theatre has lost a significant amount due to lost ticket sales, as well.
Lititz, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

This is America's First Commercial Pretzel Bakery

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery in Lititz, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost. In the heart of Lititz, PA, you'll find Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. Founded in 1861, the pretzel bakery on East Main Street is the oldest commercial pretzel bakery in the country, and it is still running, serving warm pretzels every single day.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

7 Places to get Ice Cream in Lancaster this Summer

Spots to get ice cream in Lancaster, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. If you enjoy freshly made ice cream, you'll find plenty of it in Lancaster, PA. In the county of dairy farms, there are definitely a few places worth visiting for an ice cream fix. Some of the names on the list below have been around for decades, others are fairly new to the restaurant scene in the county.
Millburn, NJPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

A Forest Like No Other in Millburn, NJ

South Mountain Fairy Trail, Millburn, NJPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. If you are looking to take your kids on a memorable hike, a spot to consider is South Mountain Fairy Trail in Millburn, New Jersey. Not only is this trail a doable hike for the little ones, but there are also some very special houses in the forest. This outdoor activity will get them out of the house, being in nature getting fresh air, while observing something very special along the hike.