UAE: What does the future of art look like?

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The first time I heard the word phygital was in early 2020. At that time, I was tempted to disregard it as yet another trend threatening to ruin the charm of all things old school, almost hoping it doesn’t spoil my experience of absorbing art. In 2021, of course, I have a different stance. As the pandemic hit, the art fraternity collectively embraced this concept of using technology to bridge the digital world with the physical world, with the purpose of providing a unique interactive experience for the user. Of course, it had become the need of the hour as well. So where do the artists stand today, I took the question to a few to find out more.