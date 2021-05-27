Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Marfa Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Marfa Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bloys Camp, or 10 miles northwest of Marfa, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marfa, Fort Davis, Bloys Camp, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains State Park, Marfa Municipal Airport, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site.alerts.weather.gov