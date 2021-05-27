Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Lower Brewster County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BREWSTER COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Study Butte, or 13 miles east of Lajitas, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Panther Junction, Chisos Basin, Study Butte, Big Bend National Park, Terlingua, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Terlingua Ranch Lodge.alerts.weather.gov