Windows 10 Power Automate taps into the benefits of low-code programming. Individual users have the power to automate just about everything in a Microsoft environment. While still trying to get traction in many parts of the business world, there is little doubt that the concepts of artificial intelligence, automation and low code programming are becoming essential to business enterprises looking for a competitive edge. Employees who can automate the mundane daily tasks of their jobs would be free to perform work that is much more productive and impactful—a win-win situation.