Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Litchfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LITCHFIELD COUNTY At 818 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burlington, or near Bristol, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Torrington, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, Harwinton, Roraback Lodge, Haight Vineyard, Litchfield Green, Nepaug, Puddle Town, East Litchfield, Browns Corner, Bakersville, Newberry Corner, Town Hill, Maple Hollow and Torringford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov