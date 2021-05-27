Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Furnas The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Furnas County in south central Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Danbury, or 14 miles southeast of McCook, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilsonville and Hendley. Radar indicates some rotation with this storm near Danbury in Red Willow County, but it is currently unclear whether any organized rotation will reach Furnas County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH