Severe Weather Statement issued for Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Litchfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LITCHFIELD COUNTY At 820 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakville, or 7 miles northwest of Waterbury, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Litchfield, Woodbury Center, Woodbury, Bethlehem, Morris, Bantam, Dempsey Landing, Minortown, Bethlehem Village, Grappaville, Hotchkissville, West Morris, Sandy Beach, North Woodbury, Gulls Hollow and Lakeside. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov